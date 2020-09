BOURNE – Oral rabies vaccine baits are being distributed throughout the Cape beginning Monday, according to the Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force.

Bourne and Sandwich will have these baits, which aim to be distributed away from residential areas. The baits are for animals who are at risk of carrying rabies, such as raccoons and coyotes.

Baits will be distributed in other towns on Cape Cod later in the month.