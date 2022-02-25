Orleans Citizen of the Year Nominations Now Open

ORLEANS – Nominations are now open for the Orleans Citizen of the Year award.

Residents are encouraged to nominate a community member who has made a positive impact on Orleans and its citizens.

Those who volunteer their time, commit selfless acts, or dedicate themselves to social progress for the greater good are eligible to be recognized with the honor.

Nominations are due on March 18. The form to nominate residents, along with additional information, can be found on the Town of Orleans’ website by clicking here.