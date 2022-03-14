Orleans Cultural Council Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

ORLEANS – The Orleans Cultural Council recently announced its 2022 recipients of grant funding to promote arts and culture in the local community.

The council has chosen eleven recipients from a pool of 29 submissions to be fully or partly funded from a $5,000 allocation by the state, with priority given to applicants featuring the Orleans Cultural District.

Programs will include a variety of talks, presentations and concerts including art and music programs at Snow Library, capoeira instruction, free concerts and pop-up events in outdoor spaces organized by Beyond the Bounds.

Other grants will go toward a Lunch & Listen program at the Orleans Council on Aging, and a workshop held in collaboration by the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra and the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod.

“We are thrilled to make these awards,” said Council Chair Claire Gradone. “They are part of an important collaborative effort to ensure that everyone has a place in the rich cultural life of the Cape.”

The Orleans Cultural Council works with the Mass Cultural Council and the Town of Orleans to advocate for arts and humanities in the Orleans Cultural District, one of 46 officially recognized cultural districts in the state.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter