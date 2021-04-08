Orleans DPW Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinic

ORLEANS – Barnstable County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will open for registration beginning Friday, April 9 at 4 pm.

The drive-through clinic will be hosted at the Orleans DPW on April 15 and will administer 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 9 am to 3 pm.

Registration opens at 4 pm on April 9, which can be done at www.maimmunizations.org.

County officials said that this direct link may help bypass the online waiting room in the registration system.

Residents are advised by county officials not to type in the date or any other parameters, such as “senior” or “adult”, in the webpage search tool and instead scroll down until they see the clinic listed.

Those that get an appointment are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

Residents eligible for the clinic are those in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution pan, those 55 or older, people with 1 or more certain medical conditions, those who live or work in low income and affordable senior housing, K-12 educators, K-12 school staff and childcare workers, and certain essential workers.

Eligibility can be checked on the state’s website.

The county also announced that 24-hour notices of clinic registration openings will be discontinued, and instead the public can expect any upcoming Barnstable County regional clinics to be posted and open for registration on Fridays before noon.