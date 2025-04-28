Orleans Invites Residents To Informative Workshop For Upcoming Town Meeting

ORLEANS – Orleans is inviting residents to a Warrant Article Workshop on Wednesday, April 30 at Town Hall from 3-5 pm.

The informal drop-in event will give the community a face-to-face opportunity to speak with town staff and learn about the warrant articles for consideration at the Annual Town Meeting on May 12.

Notable articles on this year’s warrant include the design of a new fire station, which would cost $4.5 million, as well as expansion of the town’s solar energy infrastructure and sewer expansion near the town’s lakes and ponds.

Other capital improvement projects include the construction of a new bulkhead at Town Cove.

“We are committed to transparency and community engagement,” said Town Manager Kim Newman. “This workshop is an excellent opportunity for residents to gain a deeper understanding of the warrant articles and how they impact the town’s future.”

For those unable to attend, the Town will also present the warrant at the Select Board Meeting at 5 pm immediately after the workshop, with live stream and on demand viewing options available for those unable to attend in person.

“Our goal is to ensure that residents feel prepared and confident heading into Town Meeting,” said Assistant Town Manager Mark Reil. “The workshop provides a space for open dialogue and offers voters an opportunity to ask questions ahead of the meeting.”

To view the full warrant, click here.