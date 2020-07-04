Orleans July 4th Celebrations Re-Imagined

ORLEANS – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4th of July celebrations in Orleans have been re-imagined .

“As an event planner, I’ve been impressed by the virtual ‘pivot’ that so many events are embracing and over the last three months I have been making that shift myself and knew we could host a virtual event,” said Orleans Fourth of July Committee Chair Jenn Allard.

“I also knew that our committee is a creative bunch and we could do something more.”

This year’s July 4th celebration includes a flyover by three Cessnas, a biplane with smoke, and a banner plane, live streamed music, and a “Parade in Place.”

“We may be celebrating differently this year, but our patriotism and love of Orleans are greater than ever,” said Allard.

The planes will flyover Nauset Beach before crossing town and heading for Rock Harbor and Skaket Beach.

The flyover will be live streamed on Facebook along with a patriotic soundtrack on Saturday at 10 a.m.

As part of the “Parade in Place,’ residents are encouraged to decorate their home, yards, or business, dress up, celebrate, make signs, and show patriotic spirit for the 4th of July as they normally would.

Residents are also encouraged to take pictures and post them online using the tag #orleans4thofjuly.

The annual town fireworks have been postponed until 2021.

For more information on the town’s celebration, including how to live stream the flyover, click here.