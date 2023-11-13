Orleans Offering Visitor Information Building

ORLEANS – The Visitor Information Building at 8 Eldredge Parkway in Orleans is being offered to interested parties that are looking to take control of the building and pay to relocate it off site.

Officials have estimated the cost to relocate the building to be between $45,000 and $65,000 total.

Orleans is offering the building in as-is condition and it will be the responsibility of the interested party to remove it from its current location.

The building is owned by the Orleans Chamber of Commerce and the town may assist in coordinating and facilitating the process of the building’s removal.

Town officials said they have no knowledge of whether the building contains any harmful materials such as lead paint, asbestos, or other contaminants or deficiencies.

All building inspections will be assumed by the prospective new owner and they will also assume all liabilities, responsibilities, and associated costs of the removal.