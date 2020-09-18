Orleans to Host Flu Vaccine Clinic for Residents on October 14

ORLEANS – Another town on the Cape is holding a flu vaccine clinic ahead of what health officials said could be a second wave of the coronavirus in the coming months.

The Orleans Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine clinic at the Department of Public Works Building on Wednesday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration for the event is required and can be made by clicking here.

Those who are interested in participating can also call the Orleans Health Department at 508-240-3700 ext. 2450 or the Orleans Senior Center at 508-255-6333.

Eligibility for the flu vaccine at the clinics is open to all Orleans residents ages 18 and older.

Participants are asked to bring their insurance card and personal identification to the clinic.