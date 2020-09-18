You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans to Host Flu Vaccine Clinic for Residents on October 14

Orleans to Host Flu Vaccine Clinic for Residents on October 14

September 18, 2020

ORLEANS – Another town on the Cape is holding a flu vaccine clinic ahead of what health officials said could be a second wave of the coronavirus in the coming months.

The Orleans Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine clinic at the Department of Public Works Building on Wednesday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration for the event is required and can be made by clicking here.

Those who are interested in participating can also call the Orleans Health Department at 508-240-3700 ext. 2450 or the Orleans Senior Center at 508-255-6333.

Eligibility for the flu vaccine at the clinics is open to all Orleans residents ages 18 and older.

Participants are asked to bring their insurance card and personal identification to the clinic.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 