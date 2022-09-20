Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements

ORLEANS – Orleans officials released the warrant for the upcoming special town meeting in October which includes articles on budgets, sewer work, and school improvements.

The first article calls for a number of budget adjustments for Fiscal Year 2023 to address increased hours of various town positions.

The following two articles deal with funding contracts for the town’s police and fire departments.

According to the warrent, the proposed increases are to address the town’s need to attract and maintain qualified police officers and firefighters in a competitive job market.

The Cape Cod Chronicle wrote the town was facing staffing issues of first responders this year.

The measures would need to be approved by Orleans voters through ballot questions in December.

A few articles are related to sewer, including funding additional work and adopting an amended sewer assessment bylaw.

Resources related to sewer work for Orleans residents can be found here and here.

Article 7 asks the public to approve of $1,400,000 for upgrading the existing HVAC system at the Orleans Elementary School.

The Chronicle reported the town’s select board debated how much money would be too much to invest in the aging building.

Article 10 will ask residents to approve of $30,000 for funding a search for a new town manager.

The Orleans Special Town Meeting will take place on Monday, October 17 at 6pm at the Nauset Middle School Gymnasium.

The full warrant for the special town meeting can be found here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter