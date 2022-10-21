Orleans Voters Approve HVAC Upgrades for School

ORLEANS – Orleans Elementary School will receive HVAC upgrades following approval by voters at this week’s special town meeting.

Select board member Kevin Galligan said the $1.4 million approval will make the building more energy efficient while more comprehensive improvement plans are developed.

“The proposed equipment will have a useful life of at least 15 years, which will allow time for the evaluation of a long-term campus-wide capital improvement plan,” Galligan said during the meeting Monday night.

The appropriation will not be added to the tax rate for residents. Other articles approved include about $350,000 for 480 new sewer connections to be completed this year.

Voters also approved $353,875 for 480 new sewer connections, which Public Works Director Thomas Daley said is a conservative estimate of how much will be needed.

“Whatever is not spent goes right back to the Wastewater Stabilization Fund. And you’ll see an article within the sewer budget at the next May town meeting for any additional amount we need,” said Daley.

Voters also struck down a divisive bylaw amendment that would have required owners of short-term rentals to register them with the Board of Health. The article failed with 182 in-favor and 261 opposed.