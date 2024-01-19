OSHA Reports On Worker Death At Brockton Hospital Site

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is concluding its investigation into a construction accident at Brockton Hospital which killed a worker from Cape Cod last summer.

Sixty-three-year-old Roger Porter of Sandwich was reportedly struck by a Bobcat loader on June 13th.

OSHA says the general contractor, LMA Services of Stoughton, could have prevented the death if it had trained workers on the safe operation of heavy equipment. The company has been assessed over one-hundred-thousand dollars in penalties.