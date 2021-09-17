Osterville Bridge To Undergo Rehab Project

OSTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable recently announced plans to complete a rehabilitation project to the Oyster Harbors Bridge in Osterville.

MAS Building and Bridge, Inc will begin mobilizing to the project site on Monday, September 20, 2021 with a projected end date by December 3, 2021.

The project will involve repairs to an abutment joint, resurfacing of the entire asphalt deck surface, and replacement of the ship ladder.

One lane of traffic will be closed for the duration of the project, with temporary traffic signals being put in place to manage traffic during that time.

The draw bridge will remain operational throughout the project.

Typical work hours will be Monday to Friday, 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, though work during the weekends may be necessary.

The town is recommending that residents plan accordingly while traveling through the area and use caution when traveling near construction areas.

