Osterville Village Library to Host Busy Fundraising Weekend

OSTERVILLE – The Osterville Village Library will be hosting a wide variety of events coming up to raise money for books, ebooks, databases, and more.

On Saturday, July 17, the 42 Annual Cape Cod 5k Road Race to benefit the Osterville Village Library will be held both in-person and virtually.

Registration for the event is required beforehand, and the in-person event will be limited to 200 participants.

Also on Saturday, July 17 is the third annual Plein Air hosted by the library.

Plein Air & Le Jardin Osterville will feature several container gardens, and the work of local artists.

From 10am to 2:45pm, artists will be painting throughout the village.

Their work will be displayed later in the evening and made available to purchase, and a silent auction will take place.

The library will hold a third event that same weekend called “The Singing Trooper” on Sunday, July 18.

The event will feature retired Massachusetts state trooper and USMC veteran Sgt. Daniel M. Clark and his wife, opera singer Mary Colarusso.

Clark has performed for the Boston Pops and sang the national anthem before one of the 2013 Red Sox World Series Games.

A suggested donation of $15 is requested for the event.