Barnstable Releases Outdoor Expansion Guidelines

June 17, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Expansion guidelines for businesses looking to implement outdoor dining have been released by the Town of Barnstable.

As Governor Charlie Baker has initiated the second phase of Massachusetts’ reopening plan, town officials have developed applications for businesses looking to take advantage.

Baker and the state legislature have relaxed alcohol premises extensions for the time being, and the Barnstable Board of Health has allowed for reviews of other temporary outdoor exemptions.

Dining areas outdoors must still be developed in accordance with social distancing and walkway guidelines put forth by Baker.

These plans come as partial lane closures are also being planned along Main Street.

