Outer Cape Health Services Encourages Use Of Community Services

WELLFLEET – Outer Cape Health Services is raising awareness of its Community Resource Navigator Program.

Outer Cape notes that the holiday season is a time when many individuals and families face increased stress and financial challenges.

The program offers connections to housing assistance, food security, employment resources, and more.

No insurance is required. Community members can contact Outer Cape Health Services to schedule an appointment. Patients can be referred by their primary care provider.

“Our goal is to reduce barriers to access and make sure every member of our community can find the support they need,” said Brianne Smith, Director of Behavioral Health Services at OCHS. “We know challenges like food insecurity, homelessness, and unemployment traditionally rise during the holiday season, and we want to ensure no one has to face these difficulties alone.”

