House Budget Includes Money for Social Services, Clean Water on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The House budget includes spending for social services, support for local businesses and protecting clean water on Cape Cod.

“I’m thrilled to have secured more than $1 million in the state budget for projects that support people across the Cape and Islands,” said Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes.

“These funds will help expand access to care for seniors, boost our local fishing economy, and support local businesses and libraries – all worthy causes that Cape and Islanders value,” Fernandes said.

At first, Fernandes was only able to secure two budget amendments totaling $75,000 to enhance Vineyard social services.

After negotiating further, Fernandes was able to help pass over $900,000 in funding to protect clean water, preserve our oceans, and fight climate change.

On top of that amount, he also secured an added $150,000 to fund shellfish propagation on the Cape and Islands.

Once the house budget has been completed, the legislation will then head to the Senate to be approved, before a finalized version is sent to the governor for final approval.