You are here: Home / NewsCenter / House Budget Includes Money for Social Services, Clean Water on Cape Cod

House Budget Includes Money for Social Services, Clean Water on Cape Cod

May 1, 2023

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

HYANNIS – The House budget includes spending for social services, support for local businesses and protecting clean water on Cape Cod.

“I’m thrilled to have secured more than $1 million in the state budget for projects that support people across the Cape and Islands,” said Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes.

“These funds will help expand access to care for seniors, boost our local fishing economy, and support local businesses and libraries – all worthy causes that Cape and Islanders value,” Fernandes said.

At first, Fernandes was only able to secure two budget amendments totaling $75,000 to enhance Vineyard social services.

After negotiating further, Fernandes was able to help pass over $900,000 in funding to protect clean water, preserve our oceans, and fight climate change.

On top of that amount, he also secured an added $150,000 to fund shellfish propagation on the Cape and Islands.

Once the house budget has been completed, the legislation will then head to the Senate to be approved, before a finalized version is sent to the governor for final approval.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 