Cape Cod Towns Get Money for Trail Improvement Programs

HYANNIS – Over $11 million dollars in funding was recently approved by Governor Maura Healey for 68 trail improvement projects through the MassTrails Grant Program.

The plan for the projects is to expand and connect the state’s network of off-road, shared-use pathways and trails.

Local towns including Barnstable, Sandwich, and Wareham will benefit from the funds.

The award maximum depends on the project type and needs and is generally $60,000 for “local” projects and up to $500,000 for projects demonstrating critical network connections of regional or statewide significance.

“Outdoor recreation is directly tied to the economic prosperity of our state,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“By investing in our trails system, we can give our residents opportunities to get outside, commute for free, and showcase all the natural assets Massachusetts has to offer. This is how we grow our economy, cut emissions, and improve health outcomes all at the same time,” Healey said.

The MassTrails Grant Program is funded through two sources, which are the Massachusetts DCR capital budget, and the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program grants.