The Harwich Fund Awards Over $18,000 to Nonprofits

HARWICH – Eight nonprofit organizations serving the Harwich community will share in $18,500 in grants from The Harwich Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation.

Plans for the funding include helping to provide new outerwear for local children, arts and crafts activities for seniors, community-wide cultural events, alternative programs for at-risk youth, and services to increase housing stability among Harwich residents in need.

“Through generous donations from a growing network of individual donors, we have now awarded over $55,000 in grants to help strengthen the critical framework that supports the Harwich community since the fund was established,” said Harwich Fund Advisory Committee Chairman Brian Scheld.

He said the needs in Harwich exceed what the fund has been able to do with its current resources.

“While our Harwich Helping Harwich strategy has made an impact in our community, we see that the needs are growing exponentially. This year, grant requests exceeded $58,000; our current grant capacity could only fund 30% of these requests. That’s why future fundraising is critical,” Scheld said.

This year’s grant recipients include Harwich Children’s Fund, Homeless Prevention Council, Behavioral Health Innovators, The Cape Cod Theater Company, and Pleasant Bay Community Boating.