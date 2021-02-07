Over 2,000 Children Now Eligible to Receive Free and Reduced-Price Meals

HYANNIS – Over 2,000 children in need with disabilities will be able to receive reduced-price meals as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program.

Additionally, children who meet these new guidelines will also be able to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) which provides food to children to make up for missed school food during the pandemic.

Those who are eligible include children with Medicaid that get Supplemental Security Income.

The first round of P-EBT benefits from this program will be effective on February 25.

Children who are made eligible for free or reduced lunched through this program will be automatically certified to get free or reduced price school lunches when schools open again.

During the pandemic, all school-aged children are qualified to get school meals through the summer meals program.

These new benefits are part of a larger effort by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to combat food insecurity in the region due to the pandemic.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter