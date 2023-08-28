Over 300 Registered for Second Summer Cycle Event

BARNSTABLE – On Sunday, September 17,

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural “Second Summer Cycle” charity bike ride on Sunday, September 17 to raise money for 18 non-profit organizations.

More than 300 riders have already registered and organizers of the event are recommending anyone interested in participating to register as soon as possible, as the deadline is September 15 at 5 p.m.

All participants will receive $30 in food vouchers to be used at their choice of food trucks at the post-ride party.

The ride offers a choice of three routes, ranging from 30 to nearly 100 miles with starts in Mashpee, Sandwich and Orleans.

All routes end in Provincetown where participants will be treated to an after-party with food, local brews and music.

“The field includes weekend warriors, serious cyclists, and newbies. We can’t stress enough that this is a ride not a race,” said event organizer and Immediate Past Chair of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, David Troutman.

“This event is for everyone. It’s a fantastic opportunity to ride the length of the Cape while enjoying the glorious September weather, all while raising funds for our non-profit community,” Troutman said.

Police marshals, motorcycle patrols, signage, and volunteers will be present throughout the course and there will be medical support and support and gear (SAG) vehicles, along with water and food stops along the routes.

For more information on participating or volunteering, visit their website.