Cape Cod National Seashore Getting Federal Money for Culvert Repairs

August 9, 2023

COURTESY OF THE CAPE COD NATIONAL SEASHORE
A photograph of the Cape Cod National Seashore by Gerald Cohen.

WELLFLEET – More than $460,000 will be invested into the Cape Cod National Seashore from the Inflation Reduction Act to replace two failing culverts in the upper Herring River in Wellfleet.

The project, part of a nationwide effort to restore natural habitats and address climate change impacts, will build upon planning and design efforts already in place.

Herring River provides a link between Cape Cod Bay and freshwater pond spawning habitats for river herring and migratory habitats for American eels and other species.

River herring are a species of management concern in Massachusetts and play a critical role in the larger ecology of the Gulf of Maine.

This project will eliminate two barriers to fish passage making the last one and one-half miles of stream and the breeding ponds more accessible to fish.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the National Park Service is working to address the impacts of the climate crisis, including intensifying drought, wildfires, flooding, and legacy pollution in national parks and other public lands.

