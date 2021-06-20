State Awards Over $8 Million for Addiction Treatment Housing

PLYMOUTH – Over $8 million has been awarded to organizations across the state, including locations in Plymouth and New Bedford, for addiction treatment housing.

Father Bill’s & MainSpring Inc in Plymouth are the recipients of the funding for permanent housing for those recovering from addiction.

SEMCOA and Steppingstone in New Bedford also received funding, SEMCOA for both permanent and temporary housing, and Steppingstone for temporary housing only.

One-thousand individuals and over 100 families will be assisted through the grant.

Thirty-six organizations will be receiving the funding, which comew from state appropriations, the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment block grant, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Providing housing stability to those recovering from addiction is hoped to reduce the risk of relapse, help develop independent living skills, and support recovery.

For families, the program offers child development and parenting skills workshops.

Those currently in recovery or those who have relapsed will receive the support they need such as detoxification services.