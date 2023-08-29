Over $8,000 Awarded to Barnstable County’s Septic Testing Division

BARNSTABLE – An amount of $8,296 was awarded to the Barnstable County septic testing division from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association to fund safety and risk management activities and equipment.

A variety of new equipment that will help ensure safe work practices will be purchased by the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center.

With the grant funds, MASSTC will be able to purchase a flammable storage cabinet, manhole cover lift, hand truck, slip-resistant and anti-fatigue floor mats, gas meters and other safety equipment for working in confined spaces, and durable step ladders.

“Barnstable County is committed to creating a culture of safety in the workplace,” said Beth Albert, Barnstable County Administrator.

“Our focus has shifted to prevention of injury and risk management. Barnstable County looks forward to continuing to work with MIIA on our efforts to reduce the risk of injuries for our employees,” Albert said.

MASSTC was established in 1999 for the purpose of testing new and innovative onsite septic system technologies.

For the 2023 fiscal year, MIIA awarded $1 million to fund over 180 grant requests from members for public safety activities and equipment.

Municipalities have been able to conduct safety training, procure safety equipment, purchase infrared cameras and security equipment for schools and thermography cameras for public works departments, among many other initiatives.