Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Defendants Arraigned

PLYMOUTH – Three Plymouth individuals have been arraigned at the Suffolk Superior Court for allegedly collecting over $97,000 in pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA).

A joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Office and the Office of the Inspector General led to the arraignments, which stemmed from a complaint to the OIG’s fraud hotline.

“We will continue to take seriously and investigate any and all allegations regarding the exploitation of these critical public funds,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

“I thank the Inspector General and his team as well as the AGO staff for their work on this matter,” Campbell said.

The three individuals who were arraigned in the Suffolk Superior Court are Aaron Fernandes, Katherine Quigley, and Rebecca Holmes, all from Plymouth.

Charges include unemployment fraud, larceny over $1,200, identity fraud, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

As a result of the arraignments, all three defendants are ordered to stay away and have no contact with involved witnesses or victims.

While Fernandes has been held on a $2,500 cash bail, both Quigley and Holmes have been placed on probation including no contact with witnesses and victims, amongst other conditions.

This matter is being handled by Division Chief Geoffrey Wood, Senior Investigator Lashauna Craig, both of the AG’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division, and Office of the Inspector General’s Audit, Oversight and Investigations Division.