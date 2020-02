Yarmouth – The annual Yarmouth Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will take place next Saturday. The parade which is hosted by the Son’s and Erin and led by World War 2 veterans, has adopted the theme “A Day Of Magic” for the event.

The event which attracts upwards of 45,000 people from all over the country is one of the most anticipated offseason events on Cape Cod.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Bass River Sports in Yarmouth.