Parents Supporting Parents Launches Mother’s Day Auction

April 17, 2021

Courtesy of Parents Supporting Parents

MONUMENT BEACH – A Mother’s Day auction has been launched by Parents Supporting Parents in order to provide financial scholarships to young people across the area.

The organization, which aids local parents and guardians who are struggling with their children’s substance use, has created a scholarship program to provide safe and sober housing for those who have completed treatment.

Over 150 items and experiences have been donated by business owners across the region for the auction, including home decorations, gift certificates to restaurants, and more.

The auction runs through April 30. For more information, visit Parents Supporting Parents’ website by clicking here.

