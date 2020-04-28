You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Passengers on Hy-Line Cruises Ferry Services Required to Wear Face Coverings

Passengers on Hy-Line Cruises Ferry Services Required to Wear Face Coverings

April 28, 2020

HYANNIS – Passengers using Hy-Line Cruises ferry service are now required to wear face coverings when traveling.

The ferry line said this is being done to protect passengers and staff members, as the face coverings keep individuals who do not know they are sick from unwittingly spreading the virus.

Though many travelers already have been wearing masks, the company said it reserves the right to deny travel to anyone who is unwilling to follow the requirement.

Hy-Line does not have a large enough supply to provide masks to customers.

Anyone attempting to use the ferry will need to bring their own mask.

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


