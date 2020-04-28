Passengers on Hy-Line Cruises Ferry Services Required to Wear Face Coverings

HYANNIS – Passengers using Hy-Line Cruises ferry service are now required to wear face coverings when traveling.

The ferry line said this is being done to protect passengers and staff members, as the face coverings keep individuals who do not know they are sick from unwittingly spreading the virus.

Though many travelers already have been wearing masks, the company said it reserves the right to deny travel to anyone who is unwilling to follow the requirement.

Hy-Line does not have a large enough supply to provide masks to customers.

Anyone attempting to use the ferry will need to bring their own mask.