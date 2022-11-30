You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Paving Work Continues on Craigville Beach Road

November 30, 2022

HYANNIS – Beginning today through Friday, paving will be carried out on Craigville Beach Road from Strawberry Hill Road to Covell’s Beach.

Through traffic will be closed from 7 am to 4:30 pm during the duration of the project.

Town officials said that the initial paving will be left over the winter to improve driving conditions during inclement weather.

Final paving will begin in the Spring.

Officials urge drivers to slow down and use caution while in the area, as well as follow all posted safety and detour signs.

