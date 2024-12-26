You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pet Cat Found After Several Months Lost On Cape

Pet Cat Found After Several Months Lost On Cape

December 26, 2024

Rosebud, a lost Maine house cat found on Cape Cod. Photo provided by the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston says it has reunited a family with their ten-year-old cat after it got out and became lost during a visit to Cape Cod.

The ARL says “Rosebud” got lost during the Maine family’s visit to Brewster several months ago.

They said a Dennis resident reached out on December 14th upon discovering Rosebud on their property.

She had a microchip and was reunited through the Brewster Animal care and Adoption Center.

Despite being an indoor cat, the Rescue League says Rosebud tapped into her survival instincts and wandered the Cape Cod wilderness for miles.

Pet owners are reminded that a microchip greatly increases the odds of finding them if they go missing. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 