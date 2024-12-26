Pet Cat Found After Several Months Lost On Cape

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston says it has reunited a family with their ten-year-old cat after it got out and became lost during a visit to Cape Cod.

The ARL says “Rosebud” got lost during the Maine family’s visit to Brewster several months ago.

They said a Dennis resident reached out on December 14th upon discovering Rosebud on their property.

She had a microchip and was reunited through the Brewster Animal care and Adoption Center.

Despite being an indoor cat, the Rescue League says Rosebud tapped into her survival instincts and wandered the Cape Cod wilderness for miles.

Pet owners are reminded that a microchip greatly increases the odds of finding them if they go missing.