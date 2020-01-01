Pete Buttigieg Raises $24.7M during the 4th quarter

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide.

It’s a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries.

Buttigieg’s campaign said Wednesday he raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president, including more than 2 million contributions from over 733,000 people.

Buttigieg’s average contribution was around $38.

Buttigieg’s campaign staff includes 100 people on the ground in Iowa, the first state where Democrats make their primary preference known.

Buttigieg now has 35 field offices open in Iowa and 30 more field offices spread across the other three early nominating states.