PFAS Task Force Recommends Tougher Water Testing, Consumer Product Bans

HYANNIS – The PFAS Interagency Task Force recently completed its comprehensive report on the environmental impacts, health risks and fiscal costs of PFAS contamination across the commonwealth.

Task force co-chair and Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said the group assembled 30 recommendations for lawmakers, agency leaders and stakeholders to help mitigate the spread of the “forever chemical” associated with adverse health effects such as cancer.

The task force highlighted firefighters as a demographic that is particularly vulnerable to PFAS contamination, as the chemical is often found in firefighting equipment.

Among the recommendations, Cyr highlighted consumer product regulations to phase out PFAS products by 2030.

“It also includes identifying priority products for earlier phase out and for implementing disclosure and labeling requirements. Priority products could include textiles, food packaging and children’s products,” said Cyr.

He added that further state funding for investigation into problem areas and more support for low-income and minority communities that may have been disproportionately affected by contamination will go a long way towards limiting exposure to the chemical.

“The task force supports efforts by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to review its drinking water standards of the next two years and to continue establishing limits to PFAS in effluent for industrial wastewater and groundwater permit.”

The task force also recommended private well testing requirements during transfers of property, as well as the establishment of loan programs to help reduce testing costs.