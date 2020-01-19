Philanthropy Partners Of The Cape And Islands Announce Keynote Speaker

YARMOUTH PORT – The Philanthropy Partners of the Cape Cod and Islands announced that John Hayden will be featured as the keynote speaker at their annual meeting. Hayden is one of the most sought after digital marketing experts for nonprofits and charities.

Haydon has authored several books including Facebook Marketing for Dummies, Facebook Marketing All-In-One, and DonorCARE.

The luncheon is free in advance to PPCI Members and $35 dollars for non-members.

The event takes place at the Cape Codder resort from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on January 29th.