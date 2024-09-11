PICS: Shark Season Only Just Beginning, Say Experts

Images of a white shark off Race Point Beach in Provincetown over the weekend. This is a good example and reminder of how close to shore white sharks can get.

Photo credit: Kulis Cup friends and family pic.twitter.com/IahlBdJKoU — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) September 8, 2020



PROVINCETOWN – Experts say that shark season has only just begun for the Cape and Islands.

While school is back and session and autumn is on the way, September, October and November are the busiest season for white shark activity in the region, say scientists with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Their logbook showed the most detections in the month of October last year. The Conservancy recently posted pictures of a white shark just feet off the shores of Race Point Beach in Provincetown this past weekend, with experts urging beachgoers to be shark smart as the summer winds down.