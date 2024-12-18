PICTURES: Experts Tracking Entangled Right Whales South of Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Experts are responding to two North Atlantic right whales sighted entangled in fishing gear southeast of Nantucket.

The first was identified as a juvenile native to Cape Cod Bay with a serious injury across his head and back, while the second is an adult female with lines in her mouth.

Weather has posed issue for rescuers, but experts will continue to track and attempt disentanglement if safe.

It’s the latest case of entanglement in an ongoing Unusual Mortality Event declared by federal officials for the critically endangered species numbering less than 360.

The following is a statement from the New England Aquarium on the entanglements: