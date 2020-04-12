Pilgrim Monument and Museum Delays Opening Day

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum will be delaying their opening day due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency in Massachusetts lists the facility as non-essential, thus restricting their operations. The current closures for non-essential facilities and businesses is set to last until May 4, but that date could be extended farther.

No new opening date has been set by the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum.

Until them, educational resources and activities such as a live webcam atop the Pilgrim Monument are being provided on their website, which can be accessed by clicking here.