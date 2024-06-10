Piping Plovers Found On Seashore Trail In P-Town

PROVINCETOWN – The Cape Cod National Seashore says for the first time in recent memory, a pair of piping plovers have nested at the beach access point at the end of Snail Road in Provincetown.

Because of this, the park has closed the area to pedestrian traffic.

The Seashore says visitors can walk the trail from Route 6, but will need to turn around when they reach the beach access point.

Snail Road is not an official park trail, but it gets heavy usage during the summer season because of the popularity of the dune landscape. Other beaches with dunescapes include Herring Cove Beach, Race Point, and Head of the Meadow.