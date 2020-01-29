Planet Fitness Holds Grand Opening for Hyannis Location

HYANNIS – Planet Fitness held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of their new location at the Cape Cod Mall Tuesday.

The gym spans across 20,000 square feet, and offers modern equipment for cardio and strength workouts, free Wi-Fi, a private spa, massage chairs, and more.

Planet Fitness’ goal is to welcome attendees into an environment that isn’t intimidating, no matter if guests are well experienced in working out or if they’re just getting started.

“We have people from all ages, shapes, and backgrounds coming in and just trying to improve their lives, so we’re here for it,” said Cape Cod Regional Manager Rodney Strunk.

The Hyannis facility is the newest of nearly 2,000 Planet Fitness gyms currently in operation. Strunk said that the area was primed for untapped potential, which led to the expansion.

“It’s right in between a few of the other locations, so it’s convenient for a lot of our members,” said Drew Silva, general manager for the new branch.

“Being in the Cape Cod Mall, it’s a very convenient location for everybody.”

Members of the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce were in attendance for the opening. The grand opening event also offered food, refreshments, and raffles for guests.

For more information, visit www.planetfitness.com.