Planks Recovered From Damaged Sandwich Boardwalk Available For Pickup

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that planks recovered from large sections of its iconic boardwalk that were devastated by a powerful 2022 Nor’Easter are now available for pickup at the Administration Office in the Sandwich Municipal Office Building on Route 6A.

ACK Marine, the town’s contractor for the reconstruction of the boardwalk, carefully logged and removed planks ranging from Town Neck Beach to the Mill Creek Bridge, which hold sentimental value for many of the town’s residents.

Additionally, many planks salvaged from the initial wreckage in the marsh during the winter of 2022 remain available.

An inventory of the planks is available online on the town’s website, as well as a spreadsheet and a map to help residents find their planks.

To view the inventory of boardwalk planks, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter