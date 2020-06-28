Pleasant Bay Community Boating Begins Sailing Programs Monday

CHATHAM – As a number of Cape Cod programs continue to re-open for the summer, Pleasant Bay Community Boating is beginning their sailing programs on Monday.

With the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have implemented a number of changes that allow access while also keeping participants healthy and safe.

Children will be dropped off at the bottom of the hill and will be greeted by PBCB staff.

On the first day of the program, children will be asked to bring their pre-camp health screening form and on following days, parents will be asked to initial a daily health log from their car when dropping off.

For pick up, parents are asked to stay in their car and their children will be brought to them.

For adult programs, sailors are asked to park and check in at the kiosk at the bottom of the hill when PBCB staff will great you and ask you to initial a daily health log.

All youth learn-to-sail courses will progress from shore school to single-handling Optis or Sunfish with an instructor close-by.

Adult learn-to-sail courses progress from shore school to sailing Flying Scots or Catboats.

Reservations are required for all boat rentals in order for PBCB to maintain a manageable number of people on the campus at a time.

Three outdoor restrooms and a handwashing station will be sanitized regularly, using methods adhering to government guidelines.

Program participants are asked to bring their own life jackets for all sailing activities this summer.

Organizers said that they will remain flexible in all of their rollouts and they anticipate needing to adjust their practices as they try them out.