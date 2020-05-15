Plymouth County Commissioners Endorse McMahon

BOURNE – Bourne attorney Jay McMahon has announced that he has received two endorsements for his campaign for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat.

Plymouth County Commissioners Sandy Wright and Dan Pallotta have endorsed McMahon, who is the republican nominee in the race for the vacant seat.

“I am pleased to receive their endorsements,” said McMahon.

“Our campaign has the winning momentum for Tuesday. People are really loving my plan to safely revive the economy and to help the seniors.”

McMahon has also been endorsed by Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, Plymouth County Sheriff Joe McDonald, former New England Patriots Fred Smerlas, Representative David DeCoste, former Representative Geoff Diehl, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, Pembroke School Committee member Suzie Scholl, former Representative Linda Teagan, Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson, and Massachusetts Taxpayers Best Ally organization.

McMahon is also endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business, which is the leading advocate for small businesses.

The special election is being held on Tuesday, May 19.

He faces democratic nominee and Falmouth selectman Susan Moran for the seat.