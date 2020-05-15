You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Plymouth County Commissioners Endorse McMahon

Plymouth County Commissioners Endorse McMahon

May 15, 2020

BOURNE – Bourne attorney Jay McMahon has announced that he has received two endorsements for his campaign for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate seat. 

Plymouth County Commissioners Sandy Wright and Dan Pallotta have endorsed McMahon, who is the republican nominee in the race for the vacant seat.

 “I am pleased to receive their endorsements,” said McMahon. 

“Our campaign has the winning momentum for Tuesday.  People are really loving my plan to safely revive the economy and to help the seniors.”

McMahon has also been endorsed by Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, Plymouth County Sheriff Joe McDonald, former New England Patriots Fred Smerlas, Representative David DeCoste, former Representative Geoff Diehl, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, Pembroke School Committee member Suzie Scholl, former Representative Linda Teagan, Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson, and Massachusetts Taxpayers Best Ally organization.

McMahon is also endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business, which is the leading advocate for small businesses. 

The special election is being held on Tuesday, May 19. 

He faces democratic nominee and Falmouth selectman Susan Moran for the seat. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 