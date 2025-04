PLYMOUTH – A million dollar lottery ticket was sold in Plymouth for the “1,000,000 Ultimate 7” instant ticket game.

John DeChellis opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He was joined by his wife, Shara, at the MassLottery’s Dorchester headquarters.

He said he plans on putting the winnings towards a new boat as well as home improvements.

The Corner Store at 233 Sandwich Street in Plymouth will receive a $10,00 bonus for the sale.