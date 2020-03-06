You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Police Hope New DNA Image Can ID Man’s Torso Found on Beach

March 6, 2020

From Parabon Nanolabs

BOSTON (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are hoping to identify the torso of a man that was dumped in the dunes of Town Neck Beach in Sandwich nearly six years ago using a new DNA composite image.

State police enlisted a Virginia company called Parabon Labs to generate a digital image of the victim’s face from extracted DNA.

Police hope that if someone can identify the victim, they can eventually locate a suspect.

The torso was found on June 4, 2014. The victim is believed to have been between 5-feet, 8-inches and 6-feet tall, 230 pounds with a surgical scar on the right side of his stomach.  

The torso was dressed in a T-shirt from a Rhode Island company and wrapped inside layers of plastic.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Cape Cod State Police Detectives at 508-790-5799.

