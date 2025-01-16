Portion Of Bearses Way Closing For Sewer Work

HYANNIS – Beginning on Monday, a contractor for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting in-road sewer work along Bearses Way in Hyannis as part of the Bearses Way Shared Use Path Project.

Bearses Way between Enterprise Road and Pitchers Way will be closed to through-traffic during construction hours, Monday-to-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The project is expected to take several weeks.

The Town of Barnstable says there will be traffic control personnel on-site to assist motorists accessing local businesses and homes.