You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Portion Of Bearses Way Closing For Sewer Work

Portion Of Bearses Way Closing For Sewer Work

January 16, 2025

Image from Town of Barnstable.

HYANNIS – Beginning on Monday, a contractor for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting in-road sewer work along Bearses Way in Hyannis as part of the Bearses Way Shared Use Path Project.

Bearses Way between Enterprise Road and Pitchers Way will be closed to through-traffic during construction hours, Monday-to-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The project is expected to take several weeks.

The Town of Barnstable says there will be traffic control personnel on-site to assist motorists accessing local businesses and homes. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 