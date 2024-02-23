Positions Available For Seasonal Community Service Officers In Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department has announced openings for ten seasonal community service officers, or CSOs, to assist in police operations and public safety duties over the summer season.

The non-sworn, unarmed position includes observing for criminal activity and safety hazards, assisting the Community Impact Unit, and performing first aid, CPR, and Narcan administration as needed for citizens in need.

Those hired would work 40 hours a week at $21 an hour beginning around June 10, primarily in the Main Street, Hyannis Business District area.

Restrictions apply. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license, be or become certified in CPR and basic First Aid, and consent to and pass a background test.

The application period will remain open until Tuesday, February 27.

To apply, click here.