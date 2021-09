HYANNIS – The holiday season is only a few months away, and the U.S. Postal Service is looking for seasonal employees in order to prepare.

Over 40,000 Postal Service seasonal positions will be made available nationwide as the winter approaches. The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for the mail service.

For more information, including how to find a job fair and how to apply, visit the Postal Service’s website by clicking here.