Postal Service to Offer Extended Retail Hours for Holidays

HYANNIS – Extended retail hours of operation for the holiday season will be offered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Services such as stamp sales and package acceptance will continue to be provided for residents across the Cape and Islands. Holiday hours at specific locations throughout the region can be found on the USPS’ website.

Post offices will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, both of which are Saturdays, but hours may vary by site.

The USPS notes that regular mail will be delivered on those days, but collections at blue boxes may occur earlier than usual; it’s recommended that mail be dropped off prior to noon on both of those days.

The USPS advised that post offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, which both fall on a Sunday. They’ll remain closed on December 26 and January 2, as the service observes both holidays on the following Mondays.

Mail will not be picked up at blue boxes on those days, while regular mail will not be delivered. Priority Mail Express will still be delivered on a limited basis, but an extra fee for those deliveries will be applied.

For more details, visit the USPS’ website.