Potted Plants for Seniors Bringing New Food Truck to Cape Cod

HARWICH PORT – The founders of Potted Plants for Seniors will be running a new food truck for seniors and veterans in Harwich Port located at Bud’s Mini Golf.

The new truck venture is part of a nonprofit program that has been going on since 2020 during the COVID pandemic, with a mission to help the elderly population on Cape says founder Sarah Dennis.

“February 22nd of this year we turn three years old, we are 501 nonprofit. We have managed not to take any grants yet and have had the community completely fund this as well as having students, seniors, veterans, and us volunteering,” said Dennis.

The program started out helping seniors and veterans with daily activities and is now working on helping to feed the growing population.

Dennis says that the motto will be “buy yourself breakfast or lunch today, buy a veteran and senior a meal tomorrow” and that they are hoping to have volunteers help get the truck up and running.

“We really need an electrician to help, we need a plumber to hook up the plumbing, we need auto-body work as far as it being painted and also to help with the windows to be lifted out and we need large freezer chests,” Dennis said.

The program is asking for any help that the community can give whether it is physical or monetary.

They are currently working on a website, but for more information you can visit their Facebook.