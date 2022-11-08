You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Powerball Ticket Sold in California Is Winner of $2.04 Billion

November 8, 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. A voicemail left for Joe’s Service Center was not immediately returned.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

BY SHAMEKA DUDLEY-LOWE and SCOTT McFETRIDGE, ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

