Prevention Program On Mid-Cape Is Closing

OSTERVILLE – Calmer Choice, a nonprofit organization based in Osterville and formerly Yarmouth, has decided to end its operations on May 31st.

Calmer Choice was founded in 2010 to support students on the Cape who have been impacted by the opioid crisis. Services were expanded to adults in 2022. The organization says it has served tens of thousands of children.

In a press release about the pending closure, they said they are facing narrowing funding pathways and cited “additional uncertainty in public education, and other factors [which] have rendered the current operational model unsustainable.”

Calmer Choice says there’s a strong need for mindfulness-based mental health programs, and is urging the community and local leaders to invest in programs and services to fill the critical gaps.