Children’s Place to Receive Proceeds from Fishing Tournament

HYANNIS – The proceeds from the 5th Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament on July 14 and a silent auction will be going to support Cape Cod Children’s Place this year.

Mid-Cape Home Centers chose Cape Cod Children’s Place due to their community standing and work throughout the Cape.

Cape Cod Children’s Place helps with early childhood education and supporting caregivers.

They often partner with other local businesses to encourage a strong community.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, their early childhood education in particular has been impacted by budgeting concerns and business closures.

“You don’t have to struggle to find help with housing assistance or the other things… call us and let us put you in the right direction to kind of take that stress out of your life as a parent, as a caregiver,” said Sarah Nitsch of Cape Cod Children’s Place in a recent interview about the event.